Dan: „Romania’s economy must begin to recover. To accomplish this, we need a practical strategy”
Aug 26, 2025
Dan: „Romania’s economy must begin to recover. To accomplish this, we need a practical strategy”.
Mediafax "Romania's economy must begin to recover. To accomplish this, we need a practical strategy, and I am asking you, our diplomats, to become more actively engaged and take initiatives that go beyond our past routines. Your efforts are essential for this recovery," Nicu?or Dan said at the (…)
[Read the article in Mediafax]