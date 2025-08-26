 
Romaniapress.com

August 26, 2025

Judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently call for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform
Aug 26, 2025

Judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently call for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform.

Mediafax On Tuesday, judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently called for the withdrawal of the draft law on pension reform, warning that the government's move could destabilize the judicial system. Articolul Judges from 16 courts of appeal urgently call for the withdrawal of the draft law on (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Surse: Nicu?or Dan a mers la Guvern cu dou? nume pentru ?efia SRI ?i SIE. Cine ar putea fi noii ?efi ai serviciilor secrete / Prima reac?ie pentru MEDIAFAX Mediafax În cursul zilei de mar?i, 26 august, pre?edintele Nicu?or Dan a fost la Guvern. Surse citate de MEDIAFAX spun c? scopul acestei deplas?ri a fost de a-i informa pe Ilie Bolojan ?i pe Sorin Grindeanu pe cine vrea la ?efia SRI ?i SIE. Articolul Surse: Nicu?or Dan a mers la Guvern cu dou? (…)

Rusia vrea s? se retrag? din tratatul european impotriva torturii Mediafax Rusia inten?ioneaz? s? se retrag? oficial din tratatul Consiliului Europei pentru prevenirea torturii, potrivit unui decret publicat luni. Articolul Rusia vrea s? se retrag? din tratatul european împotriva torturii apare prima dat? în Mediafax.

Simtel Ends H1, 2025 With 81% Higher Revenue Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), an engineering and technology group and one of the national leaders in the field of renewable energy, posted consolidated operating revenue of RON192.8 million in the first half of 2025, up 81% compared with the year-ago period.

Dragonul Ro?u arde generalizat: O parte din structura cl?dirii s-a pr?bu?it Mediafax Complexul comercial Dragonul Ro?u arde generalizat, informeaz? pompierii, iar structura cl?dirii s-a pr?bu?it par?ial. Dispera?i, unii comercian?i au vrut s? intre în zona incendiului pentru a-?i salva o parte din marf?. Articolul Dragonul Ro?u arde generalizat: O parte din structura (…)

Ionu? Mo?teanu: Romania accelereaz? inzestrarea armatei cu echipamente moderne Mediafax Ionu? Mo?teanu, ministrul Ap?r?rii, a declarat la Euronews c? România va gr?bi programele de modernizare a armatei, în contextul r?zboiului din Ucraina ?i al cre?terii cererii globale de echipamente militare. Articolul Ionu? Mo?teanu: România accelereaz? înzestrarea armatei cu (…)

Incendiu puternic la Complexul Comercial Dragonul Ro?u, in Bucure?ti / O parte din structura cl?dirii, pr?bu?it? Mediafax Un incendiu puternic a izbucnit, mar?i seara, la Complexul Comercial Dragonul Ro?u din Bucure?ti. Sunt degaj?ri mari de fum ?i exist? riscul s? se propage la alte spa?ii. Potrivit pompierilor care intervin, o parte din structura cl?dirii s-a pr?bu?it. Articolul Incendiu puternic la (…)

Ministrul Ap?r?rii anun?? c? recrutarea in armat? r?mane voluntar? Mediafax Ionu? Mo?teanu, ministrul Ap?r?rii Na?ionale, a declarat mar?i seara c? Armata Român? nu va lua pe nimeni cu for?a, iar viitorii rezervi?ti voluntari vor trece prin teste fizice ?i de preg?tire. Pachetul de legi pentru actualizarea cadrului legislativ va fi trimis Parlamentului în (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |