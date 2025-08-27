AROBS Systems, Power Net Consulting to implement integrated IT system for Romania’s National Employment Agency

AROBS Systems, Power Net Consulting to implement integrated IT system for Romania’s National Employment Agency. AROBS Systems, part of AROBS Group (BVB: AROBS), together with Power Net Consulting, acting as leader of the consortium, will deliver and implement an integrated IT system for the Romanian National Employment Agency (ANOFM). The project, financed through Romania’s National Recovery and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]