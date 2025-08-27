Romania's Banca Transilvania Group reports RON 1.97 bln in profit in H1 2025

Romania's Banca Transilvania Group reports RON 1.97 bln in profit in H1 2025. The net profit of Banca Transilvania Group (BVB: TLV) reached RON 1.97 billion (EUR 394 million) at the end of June 2025, of which the net profit of the lender Banca Transilvania amounted to RON 1.78 billion. The results were slightly lower than in the same period of 2024, and were impacted by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]