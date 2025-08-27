Film inspired by Rotterdam art heist carried out by Romanians to open in local cinemas next month



Film inspired by Rotterdam art heist carried out by Romanians to open in local cinemas next month.

Traffic (Jaful Secolului), a Romania-Belgium-Netherlands co-production directed by Belgian-Romanian director Teodora Ana Mihai from a screenplay by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, is scheduled for release in local cinemas on September 23. The film is inspired by the real case of a burglary (…)