Romania’s deposit-return system hits record with 580 mln beverage containers collected in July

Romania's deposit-return system hits record with 580 mln beverage containers collected in July. Romania's deposit-return system has set a new milestone, with consumers handing back more than 580 million beverage containers in July alone, the highest monthly figure since the program's launch in late 2023, RetuRO announced on Tuesday, August 26. The company, which manages the nationwide