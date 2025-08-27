Environmental groups warn against opening roads for cars in Bucharest’s B?neasa Forest

Environmental groups warn against opening roads for cars in Bucharest’s B?neasa Forest. Bucharest’s B?neasa Forest, one of the Romanian capital’s most important green lungs, is at the center of a growing dispute as environmental groups warn of irreversible damage if forest roads are opened to car traffic. More than 40 non-governmental organizations and civic groups, together with (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]