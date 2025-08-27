PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u



PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u.

Mediafax PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u complex in Bucharest, according to the National Environmental Guard. Articolul PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u apare prima dat? în (…)