Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day. Mediafax Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day, reaffirming his support for its European integration and for Romanian citizens living there. Articolul Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on (…) [Read the article in Mediafax]