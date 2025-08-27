 
Bucharest hosts AccessABILITY Expo in September, focus on disability inclusion
Bucharest hosts AccessABILITY Expo in September, focus on disability inclusion.

Bucharest will host the second edition of AccessABILITY Expo next month, a three-day event dedicated to advancing inclusion for people with disabilities, the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) announced. Organizers said the initiative aims to tackle Romania’s persistent gaps in (…)

Arctic Stream Posts 60% Decline In Revenue In H1, 2025 Arctic Stream (AST.RO), an IT infrastructure and security integrator, ended the January-June 2025 period with RON30.4 million revenue, 59% below the first half of last year, according to its latest financial report.

Arobs Transilvania Software Ends H1, 2025 With RON215M Revenue And RON10M Net Profit IT Group Arobs Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), posted RON215.4 million revenue in the first half of 2025, 4% higher than in the year-ago period, the group said in its first half report.

Bulgaria's Oliva AD Buys Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Constanta Constanta-based vegetable oil producer Argus, with more than 80 years of presence on the market and the sixth largest actor on local vegetable oil market by 2024 revenue, will become part of Buildcom EOOD, affiliated to Oliva AD, the largest sunflower oil producer in Bulgaria.

Romanian student team takes part in prestigious Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025 The Solis Team, made up of 23 students and two faculty members of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, together with a representative of the Romanian Auto Registry, is currently representing Romania at the most prestigious competition in the world dedicated to vehicles powered exclusively by (…)

Roughly 60% of employees in Romania worried about job stability until retirement, report shows The most recent study conducted by Raiffeisen Bank in partnership with Appinio shows that 6 out of 10 Romanian employees are worried about job stability until retirement, with concern being higher among women and people over 40 years old. The labor market in Romania remains one where age can be (…)

PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u Mediafax PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u complex in Bucharest, according to the National Environmental Guard. Articolul PM10 levels surpassed the legal limit after a fire broke out on Tuesday at the Dragonul Ro?u apare prima dat? în (…)

Zetea: Magistrates must understand that the state is facing financial limitations Mediafax Magistrates must understand that the state is facing financial limitations, according to PSD Vice President Gabriel Zetea in an interview with RFI. Since Wednesday, several courts across the country have suspended hearings, except for those related to preventive measures. Articolul (…)

 


