Romanian student team takes part in prestigious Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025

Romanian student team takes part in prestigious Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025. The Solis Team, made up of 23 students and two faculty members of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, together with a representative of the Romanian Auto Registry, is currently representing Romania at the most prestigious competition in the world dedicated to vehicles powered exclusively by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]