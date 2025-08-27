Roughly 60% of employees in Romania worried about job stability until retirement, report shows

Roughly 60% of employees in Romania worried about job stability until retirement, report shows. The most recent study conducted by Raiffeisen Bank in partnership with Appinio shows that 6 out of 10 Romanian employees are worried about job stability until retirement, with concern being higher among women and people over 40 years old. The labor market in Romania remains one where age can be (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]