Bucharest sees more than 770,000 tourist arrivals in the first five months of the year



Bucharest recorded 777,756 tourist arrivals in the first five months of 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by Agerpres. The peak of tourist traffic was reached in May, with 189,594 arrivals, while January recorded the lowest level, of 129,458 (…)