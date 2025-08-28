Austria’s PORR gets EUR 400 mln railway rehabilitation contract in SW Romania

Austria’s PORR gets EUR 400 mln railway rehabilitation contract in SW Romania. Romania’s national railway operator CFR has signed with the Austrian group PORR Construct the contract for the design and execution of the rehabilitation works for the B?ile Herculane – Poarta railway segment, Economedia.ro reported. This is part of the rehabilitation of the Craiova – Drobeta (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]