Bucharest Exchange-listed engineering and tech group Simtel reports 81% higher revenues in H1 2025

Bucharest Exchange-listed engineering and tech group Simtel reports 81% higher revenues in H1 2025. Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), reported consolidated operating revenues of RON 192.8 million (EUR 38.5 mln) in the first half of 2025, up 81% compared to H1 2024. Of these revenues, the consolidated (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]