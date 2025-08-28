Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Air Show, L'Étape Romania by Tour de France, Codru Festival in Timi?oara, Focus in the Park in Sibiu and more



Concerts, exhibitions, and outdoor film screenings are part of the weekend offer in the capital, where the public can also attend the many aerial demonstrations and aircraft displays part of the Bucharest Air Show. In Bucharest: George Enescu International Festival August 24 – September 21 (…)