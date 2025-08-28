Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp



Leaders of France, Germany, and Poland travel to the Republic of Moldova to back pro-EU camp.

The leaders of France, Germany, and Poland traveled to the Republic of Moldova on Wednesday, August 27, to convince people to support the country’s pro-EU government a month from now, on September 28, at the parliamentary elections. Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, and Donald Tusk delivered (…)