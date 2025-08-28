"Go back to your country": Romanian man detained over attack on foreign delivery worker in Bucharest



A foreign food delivery worker was attacked in Bucharest by a 20-year-old man who struck him in the face while shouting that he was an “invader” and demanding he return to his country. The case drew wide public attention after former police officer Marian Godin? shared a video of the incident on (…)