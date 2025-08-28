Classic Unlimited piano tour to bring free concerts to 12 towns in Romania this fall

Classic Unlimited piano tour to bring free concerts to 12 towns in Romania this fall. The Classic Unlimited piano tour will return to Romania this fall, with pianist Bogdan Vaida performing in 12 towns across seven counties as part of a project designed to bring classical music to communities where such events are rare. Running through September and October, the tour will stage (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]