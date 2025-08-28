Romanian court orders preventive arrest of Mangalia mayor on corruption charges

Cristian Radu, the mayor of Mangalia - a popular seaside resort in Romania, has been placed in pre-trial detention for 30 days after the Constan?a Court of Appeal upheld prosecutors' request to arrest him on bribery charges. The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, August 27, is final.