Romanian-born investment service SeedBlink appoints Ronald Rapberger as Head of Sales

Romanian-born investment service SeedBlink appoints Ronald Rapberger as Head of Sales. Private markets infrastructure provider SeedBlink announced on Thursday, August 28, that it has promoted Ronald Rapberger to head of sales to drive its next phase of growth. The company is in active expansion, and has grown from a fundraising platform into a technology-driven infrastructure for (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]