 
Romaniapress.com

August 28, 2025

Moderate to major impact on the health of residents after the Dragonul Ro?u fire
Aug 28, 2025

Moderate to major impact on the health of residents after the Dragonul Ro?u fire.

Mediafax “The event had a medium to major impact, but it was limited to a relatively small, yet densely populated area. Monitoring ended at 4:00 p.m., when values began trending downward, with no risk of further increases,” the ministry said in a statement issued Thursday. Articolul Moderate (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Western Romania: Developer CTP to deliver 4,000 sqm extension for IWIS factory in Oradea Logistics real estate developer CPT announced the construction of a 4,000 sqm extension to the IWIS factory in Oradea, Western Romania, on Friday, August 29. Works on the new extension commenced recently, with completion planned for 2026. The new addition will expand the existing 7,000 sqm (…)

Autonom Group Sees Revenue Up, Profit Down In H1, 2025 Autonom Group, the most important independent actor on the operational leasing and rent-a-car markets in Romania, posted RON438.3 million revenue in the first half of 2025, 11% more than in the year-ago period.

Romania's FCSB qualifies for Europa League group stage The Romanian football team FCSB qualified for the main phase of the Europa League football competition on Thursday, August 28, after besting Scotland’s Aberdeen 3-0 (1-0) at home, in Bucharest. The teams seemed evenly matched until the 40th minute, when the hosts requested a penalty after a (…)

Romania opens tender for bird species monitoring under EU directive The Romanian Environment Ministry has launched a tender for consultancy services to monitor bird species and report to the European Commission under the EU Birds Directive, it said in a statement on Thursday, August 28. The contract is valued at roughly RON 36.5 million (about EUR 7.2 million), (…)

Electrica Sees Fourfold Net Profit Increase in H1/2025 To RON421M Electrica (stock symbol: EL), a major player in electricity distribution, supply, and production market in Romania, recorded a RON421.4 million net profit in January-June 2025, from RON102.1 million in the same period of last year.

MedLife Posts RON10M Net Loss in H1/2025 Private healthcare provider MedLife ended the first six months of 2025 with RON1.57 billion turnover, up 20% from the year-earlier period.

Free Romanian language courses launched in Romania to help integrate Ukrainians Romania has launched free Romanian language courses for Ukrainian citizens living in the country, in an effort to support their social and professional integration. The program, announced by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), is a partnership between ICR, the Embassy of Ukraine, and the (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |