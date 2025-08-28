Moderate to major impact on the health of residents after the Dragonul Ro?u fire



Moderate to major impact on the health of residents after the Dragonul Ro?u fire.

Mediafax “The event had a medium to major impact, but it was limited to a relatively small, yet densely populated area. Monitoring ended at 4:00 p.m., when values began trending downward, with no risk of further increases,” the ministry said in a statement issued Thursday. Articolul Moderate (…)