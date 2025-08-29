Cargus partners with retailer Agroland to expand delivery point network in Romania

Cargus partners with retailer Agroland to expand delivery point network in Romania. Courier company Cargus has partnered with Agroland, a national network of stores for farmers and households, to expand its parcel pick-up and drop-off network by 245 delivery points. A total of 100 Cargus SHIP & GO points will be set up in the Agroland network and will become operational by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]