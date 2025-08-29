Westlake to acquire compounding solutions business of ACI, owner of plant in Romania
Aug 29, 2025
Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) announced it has entered an agreement to acquire the global compounding solutions businesses of the ACI/Perplastic Group, a Portugal-based global manufacturer of specialty materials serving the wire and cable sectors, Profit.ro reported. The transaction, which (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]