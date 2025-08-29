Romania raises VAT exemption threshold for small businesses, simplifies registration

Romania will increase the VAT exemption threshold for small enterprises to RON 395,000 (approximately EUR 78,000) from RON 300,000, starting September 1, 2025, the Finance Ministry announced following government approval of emergency legislation to amend the Tax Code. The measure implements EU