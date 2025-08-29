Update: Prosecutors’ offices, courts across Romania suspend activity as protest against slashed pensions expands

Update: Prosecutors’ offices, courts across Romania suspend activity as protest against slashed pensions expands. Update: The Superior Council of Magistracy announced on Friday, August 29, that all district courts and tribunals in the country have joined the protest against the project that modifies magistrates’ pensions. “Tribunals and district courts throughout the country have decided to adopt the same (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]