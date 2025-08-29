Unemployment rate at 3.19% in July, Romania’s National Employment Agency says

Unemployment rate at 3.19% in July, Romania’s National Employment Agency says. The unemployment rate recorded by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) in July was 3.19%, slightly higher (by 0.03 pp) than in the previous month. A total of 254,464 people were unemployed at the end of July, the institution said. Most unemployed people were aged between 40 and 49 (63,579), (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]