Former Mercedes exec Katrin Adt appointed CEO of Renault's Romanian-born brand Dacia

Former Mercedes exec Katrin Adt appointed CEO of Renault's Romanian-born brand Dacia. Katrin Adt will take over as CEO of the car brand Dacia, succeeding Denis Le Vot, who is leaving the company, Renault Group announced. Previously VP at Mercedes, she will also be a member of the group's Leadership Team. As part of the new organizational set-up, she reports to Renault Group's (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]