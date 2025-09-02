Ursula von der Leyen in Romania: “You help keep Europe safe in the air and waters of the Black Sea”



European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen praised Romania's strategic role in securing NATO's eastern flank during a visit to Constan?a and the Mihail Kog?lniceanu Air Base on Monday, September 1, declaring that the country "helps keep Europe safe in the air and waters of the Black (…)