The Bucharest Stock Exchange Wants to Participate in Setting Up of New Stock Exchange in Chisinau.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced its intention to contribute EUR400,000 to the founding of a new stock exchange in the Republic of Moldova, in a project coordinated with the Public Property Agency of Chisinau and other institutional investors.