September 2, 2025

Czech Tesla to lose EUR 40 mln state grant for Braila energy storage equipment factory
The Romanian Finance Ministry confirmed that unless the EUR 90 million energy equipment storage factory planned by Czech company Tesla in Braila is ready by the end of the year, the financing agreement, including a EUR 40 million grant, will be revoked, according to Ziarul Financiar. The (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ArcelorMittal Halts Production In Hunedoara Indefinitely ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), one of the few major steel mills left in Romania, will halt production indefinitely from September 5.

Romanian Startup Meetgeek Secures EUR1.6M Funding For AI Scaling Meetgeek.ai, a Romanian tech startup building an AI assistant for helping teams take control over their meetings, has obtained a new financing worth EUR1.6 million, with total investments in the project exceeding EUR2.2 million.

Philippine Embassy Reopens In Romania After 12 years Of Absence, Relocates HQ To Bucharest's SkyTower Building The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Romania has relocated its headquarters to the 24th floor of SkyTower, the tallest office building in Romania.

TIFF presents program of outdoor film screenings at Bucharest mall Cinema under the Moonlight, a program of open-air film screenings with free admission, is set to run on the terrace of Promenada Mall in Bucharest between September 11 and October 16. The screenings are organized in partnership with Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest (…)

Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Producer Price Index Up 2.7% YoY In July 2025 Romania’s industrial producer price index (PPI) grew by 2.7% in July 2025 compared to July 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Tuesday (September 2).

New Car Registrations In Romania Down 10% YoY To 95,843 Units In January-August 2025 New car registrations in Romania decreased by 10% to 95,843 units in January-August 2025 compared with the year-ago period, data from Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM show on Tuesday (September 2).

PartnerVet Group gets funding from ACP Credit for expansion in Romania Veterinary services company PartnerVet Group announced it received a financing round from the investment fund Accession Capital Partners (ACP) Credit, part of ACP Group, to accelerate the expansion of the business at a national level. PartnerVet currently operates two hospitals and 14 (…)

 


