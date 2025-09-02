Romanian government reportedly considers VAT hike to 23% in 2026 as last-resort measure

Romanian government reportedly considers VAT hike to 23% in 2026 as last-resort measure. Romania’s governing coalition of PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR is considering raising value-added tax (VAT) by two percentage points to 23% in 2026 if budget revenues fail to increase significantly, Libertatea.ro reported on September 1, citing political sources. Another option under discussion is (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]