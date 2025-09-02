Romanian government promotes second reform package for quick approval in Parliament
Sep 2, 2025
Romanian government promotes second reform package for quick approval in Parliament.
Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan submitted on September 1 the second package of reforms in the form of five separate draft laws, covering the magistrates' pensions, the management in state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the market regulators, the public health system, and the taxation regime, to (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]