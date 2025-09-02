Romania ranks fourth in Europe for cheapest housing in 2024, Deloitte study finds

Romania ranks fourth in Europe for cheapest housing in 2024, Deloitte study finds. Romania ranked fourth among European countries with the cheapest housing in 2024, after Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Albania, according to the latest Deloitte Property Index published on Monday, September 1. Despite the overall affordability, the study showed that housing in Cluj-Napoca (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]