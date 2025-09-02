Non-food discounter Action to open 54,000 sqm distribution center in Romania with WDP

Non-food discounter Action to open 54,000 sqm distribution center in Romania with WDP. Logistics real estate developer WDP has signed a major agreement with Dutch non-food discounter Action to develop a 54,000 sqm sustainable distribution center at WDP Park Bucharest – ?tef?ne?ti. The deal confirms the long-term partnership announced earlier this year and represents an investment (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]