Romanian startups exempted from mandatory conversion of shareholder and investor loans
Sep 3, 2025
Romanian startups will no longer be subject to the government’s proposed requirement to automatically convert shareholder or investor loans into equity, following a last-minute amendment, Ziarul Financiar reported. The measure, part of a broader fiscal package, had sparked strong opposition from (…)
