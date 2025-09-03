 
Romaniapress.com

September 3, 2025

Romanian prime minister expects public deficit over 8% of GDP this year: "budget execution was worse than expected"
Sep 3, 2025

Romanian prime minister expects public deficit over 8% of GDP this year: "budget execution was worse than expected".

Defending the tougher-than-initially-planned measures in the second reform package, Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan explained that a budget deficit of nearly 10% can not be addressed with soft measures and estimated that the gap will remain above 8% of GDP this year. The statement marks a (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Gets Financial Watchdog Nod for 80 Million Share Buy-Back Offer Fondul Proprietatea (FP) has got the greenlight from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Romania for a public share buy-back offer via which it intends to buy 80 million own shares, accounting for around 2.5% of its share capital.

ING Bank Romania Ends H1/2025 with RON79B Assets, Up 11% YOY, 4.8% Higher Net Profit ING Bank Romania in the first half of 2025 saw its assets rise by 11% to RON79 billion, while net profit went up by 4.8% from the year-earlier period.

Romania's Sibiu International Airport also lifts 100 ml liquid limit Sibiu International Airport will also remove restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage starting September 5, allowing passengers to bring containers of up to two liters directly into the aircraft cabin. The move puts an end to the long-standing 100 ml limit per container that has been in (…)

Subway line project linking Bragadiru and Voluntari moves forward in Bucharest Authorities are moving forward with a new subway line project in Bucharest that will connect Bragadiru in the southwest to Voluntari in the northeast. The estimated cost of the project stands at EUR 2.47 billion (excluding VAT), though the final figure will be determined following a feasibility (…)

ISB Opens the School Year with Romania's Top IB Results, Character Education Recognition, and the Return of A-Levels The International School of Bucharest (ISB) begins the new academic year with a series of remarkable achievements that reflect its mission to combine academic excellence with character, creativity, and global citizenship. With Romania’s strongest International Baccalaureate (IB) results, (…)

Finance Ministry, Biggest Individual Stakeholder in Fondul Proprietatea, Requests Resumption of Selection Process for Fund Manager The Romanian Finance Ministry, which holds around 13% in Fondul Proprietatea, has officially filed a request to add new items on the agenda of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting (“OGSM”) of Fondul Proprietatea convened for 29/30 September 2025, with items pertaining to the resumption of (…)

Head of Romanian public institution fired over Cote d'Azur training trip The Romanian minister of investments and European projects, Dragos Pislaru, announced that he dismissed the head of an unnamed public institution and is investigating the institution, after the dismissed head and some of his subordinates attended "training sessions" at Larnaca in Cyprus and in (…)

 


