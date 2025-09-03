Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR35.5M Funding For New Phase Of Exigent Development's Real Estate Project In Bucharest

Libra Internet Bank Grants EUR35.5M Funding For New Phase Of Exigent Development's Real Estate Project In Bucharest. Libra Internet Bank granted a EUR35.5 million loan to real estate developer Exigent Development for the construction of Phase 6 of Bucharest-based housing compound Exigent Plaza Residence, which includes five buildings with a total of 738 housing units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]