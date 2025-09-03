Ilie Bolojan on Bucharest elections: I hope we’ll find a formula during this month

Ilie Bolojan on Bucharest elections: I hope we’ll find a formula during this month. Mediafax Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that organizing elections for Bucharest's General City Hall depends on an agreement within the governing coalition and could take place either this autumn or next spring. He did not give a firm answer regarding support for a specific candidate. (…) [Read the article in Mediafax]