Start Her Journey: New program launched in Romania to support early-stage women entrepreneurs

Start Her Journey: New program launched in Romania to support early-stage women entrepreneurs. Impact Hub Bucharest and Raiffeisen Bank Romania have launched Start Her Journey, a three-month program designed to support young women entrepreneurs at the beginning of their business careers. The initiative comes as new research shows that 47% of Romanian women identify fear of failure as the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]