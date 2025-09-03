Nuclearelectrica Gets EUR540M Loan From J.P. Morgan-led Bank Syndicate To Retrofit Cernavoda NPP Unit 1

Nuclearelectrica Gets EUR540M Loan From J.P. Morgan-led Bank Syndicate To Retrofit Cernavoda NPP Unit 1. The shareholders of state-owned Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN), the operator of Romania's sole Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Cernavoda, approved the contracting of a EUR540 million loan from a bank syndicate led by J.P. Morgan for retrofitting works at Cervavoda NPP Unit 1, the company