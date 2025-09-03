Steel Pipe Distributor Comtech Co Slatina Revenue Shrinks 8.7% To RON138.4M In 2024

Steel Pipe Distributor Comtech Co Slatina Revenue Shrinks 8.7% To RON138.4M In 2024. Slatina-based steel pipe distributor Comtech Co, owned by Romanian entrepreneur Constantin Goanta, posted RON138.4 million (EUR27.8 million) revenue in 2024, down 8.7% from the previous year's around RON151.7 million (about EUR30.7 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry