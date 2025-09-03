Bittnet Group Subsidiary Dendrio Signs RON143M Contract With Governmental Client

Bittnet Group Subsidiary Dendrio Signs RON143M Contract With Governmental Client. IT Group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) on Wednesday notified shareholders of the signing of a significant contract by Dendrio Solutions SRL (part of Bittnet’s Digital Infrastructure pillar). The beneficiary of the RON143 million contract is a public sector client, Bittnet said in its report to the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]