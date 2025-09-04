Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit

Romania's Nuclearelectrica kicks off works for refurbishment of 1st nuke unit. Civil engineering works on the infrastructure required for the implementation of the Cernavod? NPP Unit 1 Refurbishment Project kicked off on Wednesday, September 3, following the release by the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) of the construction permit for the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]