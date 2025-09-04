Romanian Football Federation launches publishing house with comic book on national team

Romanian Football Federation launches publishing house with comic book on national team. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF), in partnership with leading bookstore chain C?rture?ti, has launched its own publishing house, Editura FRF, with the first title in its portfolio dedicated to children - a comic book recounting Romania’s journey to UEFA EURO 2024. The debut volume, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]