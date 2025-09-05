Romania's govt. asks for rerun of selection procedure for Fondul Proprietatea manager

Romania's govt. asks for rerun of selection procedure for Fondul Proprietatea manager. The Romanian Ministry of Finance, which owns about 12% of the share capital of Fondul Proprietatea, is requesting the resumption of the selection process for a new fund administrator, according to Hotnews.ro. Three funds from Slovenia also expressed their opposition to the candidacy of Roca FP (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]