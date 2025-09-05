Dutch prosecutors drop charges against three suspects in Drents Museum heist, Romanian treasures still missing

Dutch prosecutors drop charges against three suspects in Drents Museum heist, Romanian treasures still missing. Dutch prosecutors have dropped charges against three of the four secondary suspects in the Drents Museum art heist, narrowing the case to the main defendants as investigators continue to search for the stolen Romanian treasures. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced that while the three (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]