Classical music returns to central Bucharest with 6th edition of 'George Enescu Festival Square'

Classical music returns to central Bucharest with 6th edition of 'George Enescu Festival Square'. Bucharest will host five nights of free classical music performances this month as the sixth edition of the George Enescu Festival Square opens on September 17 in the heart of the Romanian capital. The event, organized by ARCUB, the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]