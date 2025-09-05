Run for Life 2025: Charity race near Bucharest to support mothers and children in need



Run for Life 2025: Charity race near Bucharest to support mothers and children in need.

The fourth edition of Run for Life, a charity sporting event dedicated to supporting mothers and children in need, will take place on September 27 in Dumbrava Vl?siei, with routes set in the forests of Codrii Vl?siei near Snagov. The event aims to raise funds for the construction of the Maternal (…)