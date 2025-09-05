Report: Seven In Ten Operators In Romania's Tourism Industry Report Declining Revenues And Overnight Stays

Economic woes in Romania's tourism industry are starting to take a significant toll on tour operators as seven out of ten face dwindling revenues and overnight stays, according to the 5th edition of the White Paper on Tourism in Romania, launched this week by IMM Romania in Constanta. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]