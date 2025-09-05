 
Romaniapress.com

September 5, 2025

Report: Seven In Ten Operators In Romania's Tourism Industry Report Declining Revenues And Overnight Stays
Sep 5, 2025

Report: Seven In Ten Operators In Romania's Tourism Industry Report Declining Revenues And Overnight Stays.

Economic woes in Romania's tourism industry are starting to take a significant toll on tour operators as seven out of ten face dwindling revenues and overnight stays, according to the 5th edition of the White Paper on Tourism in Romania, launched this week by IMM Romania in Constanta.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agroland Sees Its Best First Half Ever With 23% Higher Net Profit And RON229M Sales Agroland Group, an entrepreneurial business with retail, agribusiness, and food production operations, posted its best results ever in the first half of 2025. Sales increased to RON229 million, 11% higher than in the year-ago period, and net profit rose 23% to RON12 million. Operating profit (…)

Real Estate Developer Impact Announces 2026-2034 Strategy Real estate developer IMPACT Developer & Contractor has presented its 2026-2034 strategy, which entails construction of 7,870 homes in five projects, with a total built area of almost 900,000 square meters and a gross value put at EUR1.61 billion.

Eurostat: Romania's economy among the highest growths in Q2 2025 compared to Q1, ahead of all other EU states Bucharest, September 5, 2025 – RBJ – Romania recorded an economic growth of 1.2% in the second quarter of 2025, ranking second in the European Union, equal to Croatia and slightly below Denmark, according to the latest Eurostat statistics from September 5. All other Eastern European states had (…)

Romania's Antitrust Watchdog Looks Into Acquisition Of Argus, Comcereal By Builtcom Romania's Competition Council is looking into the transaction through which Bulgaria's Buildcom EOOD plans to acquire Romania's Argus S.A. Constanta and its subsidiary, Comcereal S.A. Tulcea.

AHK: Romanian-German Trade Down 1.9% YoY To EUR21.1B In H1/2025 Romania dropped from 16th to 17th place among Germany's trading partners after the total value of trade (imports and exports) between the two countries fell 1.9% year-over-year to EUR21.1 billion in the first half of 2025, according to the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK (…)

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Assisted Prime Kapital In EUR100M Bond Issue A multidisciplinary team of lawyers from Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted PK Development Holding, a Prime Kapital group company, in a EUR100 million euro bond issue subscribed mainly by the five former financial investment funds (SIFs) – Lion Capital, Evergent Investments, (…)

Run for Life 2025: Charity race near Bucharest to support mothers and children in need The fourth edition of Run for Life, a charity sporting event dedicated to supporting mothers and children in need, will take place on September 27 in Dumbrava Vl?siei, with routes set in the forests of Codrii Vl?siei near Snagov. The event aims to raise funds for the construction of the Maternal (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |